Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Carries questionable tag
Kendricks (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Chris Corso of the Vikings' official site reports.
Kendricks has played all 11 games this season, posting 77 tackles (47 solo) and one sack. If he can't play Sunday, expect Kentrell Brothers to be tasked with stopping running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.
