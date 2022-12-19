Kendricks suffered a contusion on his lower leg in Saturday's win over the Colts, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Kendricks played 94 percent of Minnesota's snaps in the 39-36 overtime win, so he was able to play through the bruise. His practice participation will be worth monitoring as the Vikings prepare to host the Giants on Saturday.
More News
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Finally gets sack•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Maintains steady production•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Season-high tackle total•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Eight stops in victory•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Scores fumble recovery TD•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Second-leading tackler Sunday•