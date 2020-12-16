Kendricks (calf) didn't practice Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Kendricks has been unable to practice or play since hurting his calf in Week 13 pregame warmups. Minnesota also promoted fellow linebacker Blake Lynch off the practice squad for added depth, suggesting the team has some serious doubts about Kendricks' ability to play against the Bears come Sunday, though he hasn't been ruled out at this time.
More News
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Will miss another game•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Misses another practice•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Sidelined at practice•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Tweaks injury in warmups•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Piling up tackles•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Another double-digit effort•