Kendricks recorded 11 tackles (seven solo), including one for loss, during Sunday's 24-16 win over the Dolphins.
Kendricks tied Jordan Hicks with a team-high 11 stops. The performance marked Kendricks' second double-digit tackle outing of the season, and the veteran linebacker now has 49 stops (27 solo) through six games.
More News
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Seven tackles in win•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Paces Vikings in tackles•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Double-digit tackles in win•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Will play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Likely to play vs. Detroit•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Eight tackles in Monday's loss•