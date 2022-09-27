Kendricks registered 11 tackles (five solo) and two pass defenses during Sunday's 28-24 win over the Lions.
Kendricks popped up on the injury report Friday as a limited participant and was labeled as questionable, but he didn't appear limited as he played every defensive snap for a third straight game. Across three appearances, the veteran linebacker has 23 tackles and three pass defenses.
