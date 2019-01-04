Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Eclipses 100 tackles
Kendricks (hamstring) finished the season with 108 tackles (63 solo), two interceptions, one sack and a forced fumble in 14 games.
Kendricks suffered the hamstring injury Week 15 against the Dolphins and was sidelined for the final two games of the year. The 26-year-old led the Vikings in combined tackles, though Harrison Smith led the way in the solo category with 67. Kendricks signed a five-year, $50 million extension with the Vikings in April and could be relied upon even more heavily in 2019 with Anthony Barr currently set to become a free agent.
More News
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Will sit season finale•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Absent from practice•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Ruled out with hammy issue•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Tallies first sack•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Nabs second interception•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, sims
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, ranks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...