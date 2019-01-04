Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Eclipses 100 tackles

Kendricks (hamstring) finished the season with 108 tackles (63 solo), two interceptions, one sack and a forced fumble in 14 games.

Kendricks suffered the hamstring injury Week 15 against the Dolphins and was sidelined for the final two games of the year. The 26-year-old led the Vikings in combined tackles, though Harrison Smith led the way in the solo category with 67. Kendricks signed a five-year, $50 million extension with the Vikings in April and could be relied upon even more heavily in 2019 with Anthony Barr currently set to become a free agent.