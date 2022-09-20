Kendricks had eight total tackles and a QB hit in Monday's loss at Philadelphia.
Kendricks missed three tackles, according to Pro Football Focus, but did well in pass coverage. His tackle totals through two games are down slightly from last season's pace, which is a worry for his fantasy value given Minnesota's move to a 3-4 defensive scheme as his role may change slightly.
More News
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Four tackles in season opener•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Clears COVID protocols•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Sidelined for Week 18•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Goes on COVID-19 list•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Taken off injury report•