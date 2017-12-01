Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Expected to play
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer expects Kendricks (hip) to play in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Andrew Krammer of The Star Tribune reports.
Kendricks missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday, but his failure to log a full session apparently doesn't concern Zimmer too much. The 2015 second-round pick easily leads Minnesota with 77 tackles, but he only has one sack and hasn't had a hand in any turnovers.
More News
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Carries questionable tag•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Tallies team high in tackles•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Leads team in tackles again•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: No limitations Friday•
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.