Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Expected to play

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer expects Kendricks (hip) to play in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Andrew Krammer of The Star Tribune reports.

Kendricks missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday, but his failure to log a full session apparently doesn't concern Zimmer too much. The 2015 second-round pick easily leads Minnesota with 77 tackles, but he only has one sack and hasn't had a hand in any turnovers.