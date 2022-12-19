Kendricks recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) and one sack during Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts.

Kendricks, who played 94 percent of Minnesota's defensive snaps this past weekend versus Indianapolis, logged a game-high 12 stops and also collected his first sack of the 2022-23 campaign. The former All-Pro now has a team-leading 119 tackles through Week 15 of this season, and he'll likely play a huge part in attempting to contain Saquon Barkley when the Vikings host the Giants on Saturday.