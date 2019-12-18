Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Forces fumble in win
Kendricks logged seven tackles (five solo) and forced a fumble in Sunday's win over the Chargers.
Kendricks has made seven tackles in back-to-back games. He has no fewer than six in any game this year and needs just four to break his career high of 113.
