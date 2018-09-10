Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Four tackles in season opener
Kendricks had four tackles and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Kendricks struggled a bit in pass coverage, giving up five receptions on eight targets, according to Pro Football Focus. Still, he should improve and is a good source of tackles in Minnesota's defense as he stays on he field in nickel packages.
