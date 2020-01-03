Play

Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Good to go Sunday

Kendricks (quadriceps) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's playoff game at New Orleans, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The 27-year-old began the week not practicing but put in a full practice session Friday to avoid the questionable tag. Kendricks also received first-team All-Pro honors and will take up his usual starting role versus the Saints.

