Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Hopeful for Monday
Kendricks (ribs) is expected to play Monday against the Seahawks, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Kendricks was a non-participant at practice Thursday but is apparently still on track to play Monday at Seattle. Friday and Saturday's practice sessions should provide additional clarification, and unless the 26-year-old is unable to retake the practice field his positive outlook seems unlikely to change.
