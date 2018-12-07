Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Hopeful for Monday

Kendricks (ribs) is expected to play Monday against the Seahawks, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kendricks was a non-participant at practice Thursday but is apparently still on track to play Monday at Seattle. Friday and Saturday's practice sessions should provide additional clarification, and unless the 26-year-old is unable to retake the practice field his positive outlook seems unlikely to change.

