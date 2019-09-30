Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Leads game in tackles Sunday
Kendricks recorded a game-high 12 total tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's loss to Chicago.
Kendricks was present for all 72 of the defense's snaps and even saw the field for five snaps on special teams. The 27-year-old has been solid for Minnesota so far this season, racking up 33 total tackles and three pass breakups over the first four games.
