Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Leads team in tackles again
Kendricks notched a team-high 13 tackles (10 solo) against the Ravens on Sunday.
This is the second consecutive game Kendricks has led the Vikings in tackles. However, the first game was against a Packers' team that had lost its identity after Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) left the game, and the second game was against a Ravens' team that has been wildly inconsistent all season. The good news is that the Vikings have Cleveland on the horizon, so a similar performance should be expected of Kendricks.
