Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Leads team in tackles Sunday
Kendricks had nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 33-16 victory over the Browns.
Kendricks played all 59 defensive snaps and added two pass breakups and a tackle for loss. Minnesota has a bye in Week 9 and will next face the Redskins on the road.
