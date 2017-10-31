Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Leads team in tackles Sunday

Kendricks had nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 33-16 victory over the Browns.

Kendricks played all 59 defensive snaps and added two pass breakups and a tackle for loss. Minnesota has a bye in Week 9 and will next face the Redskins on the road.

