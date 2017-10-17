Play

Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Leads team in tackles Sunday

Kendricks had 11 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 23-10 victory over the Packers.

It marks the first game this season where Kendricks had double-digit tackles, and he also eclipsed his tackle total from the previous two weeks combined. The 25-year-old and the Vikings' defense have an appealing matchup against the struggling Ravens' offense in Week 7.

