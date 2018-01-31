Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Leads team in tackles

Kendricks recorded a team-high 113 tackles (67 solo) to go along with six passes defensed, one sack, one interception and one touchdown across 16 games in 2017.

Kendricks couldn't be contained in 2017, logging four separate double-digit-tackle performances in the regular season. The 25-year-old has one more year left on his rookie contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent, meaning a big payday is on the way in the not-too-distant future. For now, expect Kendricks to head into 2018 as one of the Vikings' defensive leaders, as he'll look to log his third-straight season with 100-plus tackles.