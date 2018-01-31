Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Leads team in tackles
Kendricks recorded a team-high 113 tackles (67 solo) to go along with six passes defensed, one sack, one interception and one touchdown across 16 games in 2017.
Kendricks couldn't be contained in 2017, logging four separate double-digit-tackle performances in the regular season. The 25-year-old has one more year left on his rookie contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent, meaning a big payday is on the way in the not-too-distant future. For now, expect Kendricks to head into 2018 as one of the Vikings' defensive leaders, as he'll look to log his third-straight season with 100-plus tackles.
More News
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Returns interception for TD•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Posts nine stops Sunday•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Ten tackles in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Active against Atlanta•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Expected to play•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Carries questionable tag•
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...