Minnesota will list Kendricks (toe) as questionable for Sunday versus the Lions, but the injury is probably not serious enough to keep him out for Week 3, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kendricks was limited at practice Friday, but any missed time probably just amounts to load management for the veteran linebacker. He's played in 100 percent of the Vikings' defensive snaps so far this season, and that doesn't figure to change much against a run-heavy Detroit team in Week 3.