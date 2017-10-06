Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Limited Thursday
Kendricks was limited in practice Thursday due to an illness.
Kendricks and safety Andrew Sendejo missed time due illness which will be something to keep an eye on as Monday's tilt with the Bears nears. Should the linebacker miss more time, expect Kentrell Brothers to take over starting responsibilities.
