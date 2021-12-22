Kendricks (back) was a limited participant in a walkthrough practice Wednesday.
Kendricks was able to play Monday against the Bears with the same injury, so it's hard to gauge how much this impacts his availability for Sunday against the Rams. If Kendricks does miss, Troy Dye will likely be looking at extra opportunity.
