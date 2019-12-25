Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Listed as DNP
Kendricks (quadriceps) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.
Kendricks went down with a quad injury during Monday night's loss to Green Bay. It's no surprise he was thought to have been a DNP during the first practice of a short week, especially after head coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday that Kendricks underwent an MRI on Tuesday, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. There seems to be a good chance the linebacker won't be able to play this weekend against Chicago, but Kendricks at least has a couple of more days to return to the practice field.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Tom Brady has had an up and down season, but he's going to finish it on a high note in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Get help setting your Week 17 lineup with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for wide receiver.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Tom Brady may be nearing the end of the line, but he's still got enough in him for a big performance...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 17 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 17 TE Preview: Tier 1 shrinkage
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 17 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 17 Waivers: Starters resting
With the Ravens, Bills and Vikings locked into playoff spots, plus other teams having little...