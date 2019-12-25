Play

Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Listed as DNP

Kendricks (quadriceps) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Kendricks went down with a quad injury during Monday night's loss to Green Bay. It's no surprise he was thought to have been a DNP during the first practice of a short week, especially after head coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday that Kendricks underwent an MRI on Tuesday, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. There seems to be a good chance the linebacker won't be able to play this weekend against Chicago, but Kendricks at least has a couple of more days to return to the practice field.

