Kendricks (hip) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Kendricks sustained a contusion on his lower leg in last weekend's overtime win over the Colts, explaining why he wasn't listed as a full participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. The former All-Pro will now have two more chances to partake in Week 16 prep before Minnesota would be forced to tag him with an injury designation heading into Saturday's matchup against the Giants.
