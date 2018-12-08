Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Listed as questionable

Kendricks (ribs) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Seahawks.

The prevailing sentiment seems to be that Kendricks will indeed play, but fantasy owners may want to be cautious given we likely won't know the 26-year-old's status until closer to Monday night kickoff. Devante Downs and Ben Gedeon would likely step in at middle linebacker on the off chance Kendricks misses any time.

