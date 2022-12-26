Kendricks logged 10 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defensed in Saturday's 27-24 win over the Giants.

Despite entering this past weekend's matchup versus New York with a questionable tag due to a hip issue, Kendricks ultimately suited up and tallied his sixth double-digit tackling performance of the 2022-23 campaign. He's now got 129 stops on the year and should continue playing a prominent role in Minnesota's defensive game plan when the Vikings visit Green Bay on New Year's Day.