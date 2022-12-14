Kendricks recorded nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Kendricks continues to provide steady production while playing 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps. After Sunday's effort. the 30-year-old has crossed the century mark with 107 tackles (70 solo), while also adding five passes defensed, a fumble recovery and defensive touchdown. He'll work to keep up the production Saturday against the Colts.