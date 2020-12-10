Kendricks (calf) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.
Kendricks has now missed two straight practices to begin the week, as he continues to nurse a calf injury sustained during pregame warmups prior to last weekend's win over Jacksonville. In order to have a realistic shot at facing the Buccaneers on Sunday, Kendricks would almost certainly have to return to practice in some capacity Friday.
More News
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Sidelined at practice•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Tweaks injury in warmups•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Piling up tackles•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Another double-digit effort•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Avoids injury report•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Sits out practice Wednesday•