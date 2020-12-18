Kendricks (calf) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Kendricks still has yet to resume practicing since suffering a calf injury during pregame warmups Week 13. Todd Davis stands to draw another start in the veteran linebacker's stead, but the impact of Kendricks' loss can't be understated for Minnesota's defense.
