Kendricks notched eight tackles (one solo), one pass breakup and one interception during Sunday's 19-17 win over the Lions.

Kendricks was impressive in coverage as usual, with his highlight of the day coming in the form of a one-handed interception in the third quarter. His turnover was a key play in Minnesota's narrow divisional win, and helped to supplement the standout linebacker's fantasy performance. Sunday's victory was Kendricks' first game of the season without double-digit stops.