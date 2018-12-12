Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Nabs second interception

Kendricks had seven tackles (three solo) and an interception in Monday's loss to the Seahawks.

After going through the first 11 games without an interception, Kendricks now has an interception in two consecutive games. The 26-year-old is poised to set career high as he has 102 tackles (60 solo) through 13 games, after posting 113 total tackles in 2017.

