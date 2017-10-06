Vikings' Eric Kendricks: No limitations Friday
Kendricks (illness) was a full participant at the Vikings' practice Friday.
Kendricks was limited due to an illness Thursday, but seems ready to go for Monday night's matchup with the Bears. The 25-year-old doesn't have exorbitant tackles numbers yet this season, but he has played all but three defensive snaps for the Vikings' defense, and should continue to have ample opportunities.
