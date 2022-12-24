Kendricks (hip), who is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Giants, is in line to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Kendricks finished Week 16 prep as a full participant in practice, so the Vikings never seemed to have much concern about his availability for Saturday. The linebacker will be officially cleared upon the release of the Vikings' inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Kendricks has remained a top-flight IDP performer thus far in 2022, tallying 119 tackles, one sack and one touchdown, which came on a goal-line fumble recovery Week 10 in Buffalo.