Kendricks (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's clash with New Orleans.

Kendricks was again unable to practice this week, as has been the case since he first injured his calf during pregame warmups in early December. As a result, the linebacker will miss his fourth straight contest. Todd Davis (ribs) has been filling in during Kendricks' absence, but with Davis listed as doubtful for Friday, Minnesota's linebacker corps could have a tough time slowing down Alvin Kamara and the rest of the Saints on Christmas Day.