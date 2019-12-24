Play

Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Out with quad injury

Kendricks suffered a quad injury Monday night against the Packers and will not return, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

A significant loss for the Vikings defense, as Kendricks exits the contest with two fumble recoveries. Look for more updates on the linebacker's status to come when the team resumes practice later this week. For the remainder of Monday's contest, look for Kentrell Brothers and Eric Wilson to see increased defensive snaps.

