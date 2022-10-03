Kendricks logged eight tackles (three solo) during the Vikings' 28-25 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Kendricks led the Vikings in tackles during Sunday's game in London, and he recorded at least eight tackles for a third consecutive week. After generating a career-high 143 tackles in 2021, he's tallied 31 tackles (16 solo) and three pass defenses over the first four games of the 2022 campaign.