Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Participates in offseason program
Kendricks (hamstring) participated in Minnesota's June minicamp, Eric Smith of the Vikings' official site reports.
Kendricks sustained the hamstring injury Week 15 against Miami and was forced to sit out the final two games of the season. Regardless, the 27-year-old was still able to pile up 108 total tackles, seven pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 2018.
