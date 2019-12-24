Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Picks up injury
Kendricks (quadriceps) is questionable to return to Monday's game against Green Bay.
Kendricks recovered a fumble from Davante Adams in the second quarter and came up limping in the process. The veteran was seen without his helmet on the sidelines, which is certainly a negative sign for his chances to return. As long as Kendricks is sidelined, look for Kentrell Brothers and Eric Wilson to be the likely beneficiaries to see an uptick in snaps.
