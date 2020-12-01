Kendricks had 12 total tackles, two tackles for a loss and an interception in Sunday's win over Carolina.
While Minnesota's defense has struggled this season, Kendricks is having one of his best seasons. He's averaging a career-high 9.7 tackles per game along with three interceptions.
