Kendricks tallied 137 tackles (87 solo), including one sack, to go along with six passes defended and a fumble recovery for a touchdown while playing 17 games in the 2022 regular season.

Kendricks played every regular-season game for the first time since the 2017 season. As a result, the 30-year-old linebacker logged a career-high in defensive snaps (1,051), and he totaled six fewer tackles than his career-best 2021 campaign. Kendricks also finished with a team high in tackles for the second year in a row, even after the addition of fellow veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks (128) this past offseason. With this pair still under contract for one more season, they should continue to serve as the Vikings' top tacklers unless the team opts to move onto younger players at the position this offseason.