Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Posts nine stops Sunday

Kendricks had nine tackles (one solo) against the Panthers on Sunday.

Kendricks logged all 64 defensive tackles. Although it's troubling that only one of his tackles was solo, Kendricks has plenty of worthy showings to backup his IDP ability. The Bengals are on the Week 15 agenda, and they make their living on the ground and short passes, so Kendricks has high fantasy potential.

