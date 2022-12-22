Kendricks (hip) is considered as questionable for Saturday's game against the Giants.
Kendricks picked up a hip contusion during the Vikings' comeback overtime win against Indianapolis last Saturday, which left him limited during the first two practices of Week 16 prep. However, the 30-year-old was able to log a full session Thursday, according to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, so it appears the linebacker could be closer to playing than sitting out against the Giants. Kendricks has already accumulated his second-most tackles in a season with 119 over 14 games in 2022, so his availability could be a big factor against New York's run-centric offense.
