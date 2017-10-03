Play

Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Records first sack of season

Kendricks had five tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

The sack is Kendricks first of the season, but he has totaled only nine tackles over the Vikings' last two games. The 25-year-old played all 70 defensive snaps and will hope to bounce back against rookie Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears next week.

