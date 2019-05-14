Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Restructures contract

Kendricks (hamstring) restructured his contract Tuesday to make room for the signing of first-round pick Garrett Bradbury, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kendricks just signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Vikings last season, but experiencing a tight squeeze when it comes to cap space, the Vikings had to do some re-working of money. Kendricks' contract is now likely back-loaded as a result.