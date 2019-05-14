Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Restructures contract
Kendricks (hamstring) restructured his contract Tuesday to make room for the signing of first-round pick Garrett Bradbury, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Kendricks just signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Vikings last season, but experiencing a tight squeeze when it comes to cap space, the Vikings had to do some re-working of money. Kendricks' contract is now likely back-loaded as a result.
More News
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Eclipses 100 tackles•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Will sit season finale•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Absent from practice•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Ruled out with hammy issue•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Tallies first sack•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Results of our rookie-only mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR rookie-only mock draft. Jamey Eisenberg breaks...
-
Mock Draft: Rookies fly off board
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, focusing on where...
-
Baldwin out good for Lockett, Metcalf
The Seahawks receiving corps will have a new look in 2019 with Doug Baldwin no longer on the...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, picks
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country