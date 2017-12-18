Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Returns interception for TD

Kendricks had five total tackles, a tackle for a loss and returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Kendricks has been on a hot streak the past three games with 24 tackles, two passes defensed and an interception. He piles up tackles (7.2 per game) but isn't involved in blitz packages too often as he has just one sack this season.

