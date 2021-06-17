Kendricks was a full participant in Wednesday's minicamp and was impressive with an interception, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He had been seen doing only rehab work in previous practices this spring.

Kendricks missed the final five games of last season with a calf injury, but it sounds like he's back to full strength ahead of training camp. Kendricks was having a strong season before the injury with 107 tackles over his 11 appearances and should return to be the anchor for Minnesota's linebacking corps.