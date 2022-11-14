Kendricks had ten total tackles and recovered a fumble in the end zone in Sunday's OT win at Buffalo.
Kendricks took advantage of a Josh Allen fumble at the goal line to score an improbable touchdown with just 41 seconds left in regulation. Kendricks continues to produce tackles for fantasy purposes with 37 in his last four games.
