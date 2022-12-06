Kendricks notched 14 tackles (nine solo) during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets.
Kendricks exploded for his fourth game of the season with double-digit tackles, once again producing for IDP fantasy managers. The veteran linebacker has just two games this season with less than seven tackles. Kendricks will get a solid opportunity to keep up his momentum against the Lions in Week 14.
More News
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Eight stops in victory•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Scores fumble recovery TD•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Second-leading tackler Sunday•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Amasses seven stops in win•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Double-digit stops in win•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Seven tackles in win•