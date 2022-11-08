Kendricks recorded nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 20-17 win against the Commanders.
Kendricks continued his prominent role in the middle of Minnesota's defense while playing every defensive snap for the seventh time in eight games this season. The veteran still finished with fewer tackles than fellow inside linebacker Jordan Hicks, who logged a team-high 12 stops against Washington. Kendricks should have a solid opportunity to come away with his third double-digit tackle outing of the season against the Bills this coming Sunday.
More News
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Amasses seven stops in win•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Double-digit stops in win•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Seven tackles in win•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Paces Vikings in tackles•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Double-digit tackles in win•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Will play Sunday•