Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Set to face Seattle
Kendricks (ribs) is active for tonight's game against the Seahawks.
Though he was always expected to play, Kendricks was listed as questionable heading into Monday's matchup after injuring his ribs last week. His availability means he didn't suffer a setback and he will assume his regular role as Minnesota's starting middle linebacker.
