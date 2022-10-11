Kendricks registered seven tackles (three solo), including one for loss, during Sunday's 29-22 win over the Bears.

Kendricks finished second on the team in tackles behind Cameron Dantzler (eight) and has totaled 38 stops through five games, including four straight contests with at least seven. The veteran linebacker appears well on his way to his seventh-straight 100-plus tackle campaign, but he's yet to record a sack after notching a career-high five last season.